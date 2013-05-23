Memorial Weekend May Be Too Cool For The Pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - They're set for swimmers at Hazelwood's White Birch Bay Aquatic Center, but Mother Nature has made it too cool for the pool.

"If we don't set a minimum temperature for opening, kids will just swim in whatever temperature we let them so to help protect themselves from themselves we set minimums of 75 degrees." said Hazelwood Recreation Supervisor Jake Junghanel.

Most municipal pools and aquatic centers will open this Memorial Day weekend but pool preparation has been going on for some time.

"We actually started in mid-April this year doing a lot of painting, maintenance work, checking the pumps to make sure everything is operational." said Jake Junghanel.

That meant some last minute cleaning near the bubble slide, the first in the Midwest when installed in 2007. But not all the work is done by hand.

"They are automated to run for five our hour increments at a time. They do not need anyone staffing them. They just need to be pulled and cleaned after that five hours." said Jake Junghanel.

These robot vacuum cleaners are perfect for pool depths of 12 and half feet, but only when unoccupied. If Mother Nature cooperates on Memorial Day and you head to Hazelwood, don't be surprised at some rumblings overhead.

"A lot of times it sounds like thunder and the guards are ready to close the pool for thunder but we don't allow that." said Jake Junghanel.

It's just the flight path that White Birch Bay sits under, not the thunder that makes all that noise.