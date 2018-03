Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE, MO (KPLR)-- Volunteers continue to race the clock in Clarksville. The Mississippi River has reached the downtown streets.

Residents are working to save homes and businesses along the river. A temporary wall has given them a sense of security for now. Thanks to local volunteers along the Clarksville riverfront, in less than 24 hours, a pile of dirt has transformed into a large anti-flood structure.

Governor Nixon is expected to tour Clarksville tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.