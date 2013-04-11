How To Avoid Being Scammed After Storm Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-- Repair and rebuild, property owners are already looking for contractors following last night's storm. But the experts urge caution when moving forward.

Sadly we see consumers who've been scammed after every major storm. But it doesn't have to happen if you take your time and do your homework.

No one can say just what the repair costs will be. But consumers can avoid wasting their hard earned money on shady contractors.

The Better Business Bureau offers tips to storm weary consumers. Things like get three bids from prospective contractors. Never pay in full before the project starts. You want to follow the rule of thirds, pay a 1/3 deposit, pay another third midway through and the final third once the project is complete. You want to read and understand the contract. And you should make sure the contractor is registered with the secretary of state's office.

The president of the Roofing and Siding Contractors Alliance says be sure to ask about permits and a lien waiver.