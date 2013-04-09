Taxpayers To Pay Millions For Rams’ Lawyer Fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Taxpayers from St. Louis City and St. Louis County will now have to pay over two million dollars in lawyer's fees for one of the world's richest men.

The City's Convention and Visitor's Commission which runs the Edward Jones Dome and is funded by taxpayers has been ordered to pay two million dollars in legal fees to the St. Louis Rams. The Rams are owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke, whose net worth is almost $4 billion dollars. The CVC has to pay the Rams' lawyer's costs because the CVC lost it's arbitration with the Rams over upgrading the dome.

The arbitrators ruled the dome can not be a top-level NFL stadium unless the CVC spends over 700 million dollars to re-build the structure. Part of the arbitrator's ruling also makes the CVC responsible for the Ram's legal fees.

