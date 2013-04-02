Lionel: Intelligence Centers

Posted 5:07 pm, April 2, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK, NY. (KPLR) – Communication is essential during an emergency.  Tuesday, Lionel looks at the system in place to make sure agencies are on the same page.