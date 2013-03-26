Stephen Colbert To Interview Bill Clinton at Washington University

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Washington University campus will be buzzing with excitement next week when former president Bill Clinton comes to town to host his 2013 Clinton Global Initiative University meeting.

But he won’t be alone. Comedian Stephen Colbert will get his first interview with Clinton and host the closing session for the 6th annual conference.

In a news release from Comedy Central, Colbert said he was “thrilled and honored to be interviewing President Clinton, and I assume he is aware this is happening.”

The conference will take place on the Washington University April 5 – 7. Colbert’s interview will take place on April 6.

According to the CGI U website, other guest speakers include Jack Dorsey and Salman Khan. To learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative, visit CGIU.org.