St. Louis Is Playing Host To The Cards

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KPLR) – If you mend fences with your neighbor, then you build bridges with your partner. Your Bridge partner that is.

'It is a card game that you play with a partner and it requires deductive reasoning,' says Tournament Director Scott Humphrey. 'It`s sort of a simple game to play but it takes a lifetime to master.'

That suits these ladies just fine.

More than 6,000 players are in town for this tournament sponsored by the American Contract Bridge League.

'These women are serious about this game?' asks Patrick Clark.

'Very serious,' says Humphrey. 'I find this to be one of the most serious events in the North American Bridge Championships. I don't want to mess with them. '

But Scott Humphrey he will keep an eye on their hands for this prestigious gathering.

'What they're doing is they're bidding to figure out how many tricks they can take,' says Humphrey. 'There are 13 tricks overall, there's a trump suit so they're figuring what they have the most of, which will score the best for them.'

'It's really, really hard and I think that's what makes it appealing,' says Bridge player Dana Berkowitz. 'You know the rules and yet you know nothing about how to play this game at all. And so you kind of keep coming back because it's a mystery.'

Research has shown that playing mentally challenging games can keep your brain healthy.

Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are both avid Bridge players

'What the Buffets and the Gates of the world realize that if you know how to play Bridge you can apply a lot of that reasoning and skill to the profession position you hold later on,' says Humphrey. 'I`m actually an attorney by trade and my Bridge skills have helped me in my attorney skills.'

You might say he's a card shark with a few tricks up their sleeves.

