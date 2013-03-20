5-Year-Old Dies In North City House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A five-year-old was rushed to an area hospital after being rescued from a fire Wednesday morning. The child has died at the hospital from injuries from the fire.

Officials say the child was pulled from a fire in the 4500 block of Emerson around 10:40 a.m. after a reported explosion. When firefighters arrived, the house was heavily involved in flames. They found the child on the first floor.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home. The family was using space heaters to warm the home.

The rest of the family got out okay.