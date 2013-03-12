Man Injured In Overnight Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - In North St. Louis, an overnight fire hurt one man and sent his neighbors into the cold streets.

St. Louis Fire crews rushed to a large apartment building on Selber Court near Hamilton Avenue just before 1:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters were able to keep most of the fire confined to one apartment on the top floor.

Investigators say three people were inside. One man inside that apartment may have tried to put the fire out, by himself. The department confirmed he was hurt and paramedics rushed him to the hospital in unknown condition.

Several families were standing in the streets, with temperatures in the 30s, when crews arrived. Firefighters said everyone else is okay, including the other two people who were in the apartment where the fire started.

Investigators said this may have been a kitchen fire. But, they continued to look for the exact cause.

Almost everyone was allowed to go home after crews put out the fire. But seeing how some apartments had smoke and water damage, the department called the Red Cross for any residents who needed help.

