Metro Impacted By Thursday’s Winter Storm

ST. LOUIS, MO. (KPLR) – Because of Thursday’s winter storm, metro is facing some transportation issues.

Metro buses are experiencing delays of up to 65 minutes, behind schedule. Metro is trying to keep buses on time for buses on snow routes.

At the moment, Metrolink trains are running on schedule, with some delays of a minute or two.

Metro Call-A-Ride is running on a snow schedule, with delays of up to one hour.

For the latest updates on metro, click here or go to:

Facebook at St. Louis Metro Transit

Twitter @STL Metro

Metro’s blog at www.nextstopstl.org