Vagrants May Be to Blame for Vacant Apartment Fire

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Homeless people trying to stay warm may be to blame for a fire in a vacant apartment building in North St. Louis.

A police officer on patrol spotted the fire around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Goodfellow.

When firefighters arrived, the entire back side of the building was on fire. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

There is no word on any injuries.