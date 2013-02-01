Support To Rehire Applebees Waitress Fired For Reddit Receipt Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Applebee's waitress fired after posting a customer's receipt on Reddit is getting a lot of support online. Applebees fired Chelsea Welch after she took a picture of Alois Bell's receipt last Friday night.

Bell wrote on the receipt, "I give God ten percent; Why should i give you 18? " After an automatic 18% gratuity was added to her bill because she was part of a group of ten.

Since the story went viral on Thursday nearly 7,000 people have "liked" a facebook page calling on Applebees to re-hire Welch.

A South St. Louis restaurant has even offered to hire her. Bell has since apologized for writing her comment.

