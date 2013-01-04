× Doritos Crash the Super Bowl Ads: Vote For Your Favorite

(YouTube) – The Super Bowl is exactly 30 days away and while we might have to wait to see all those great commercials, now is your chance to vote for one that you would definitely like to see during the big game. It’s time to vote on your favorite Doritos “Crash the Superbowl” commercial created by fans. Doritos has published the top four video’s to it’s CTSB website and now you can vote.

Here are the five finalist that are sure to get a lot of votes.