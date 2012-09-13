School Receives Gift Of Guitars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Varrin Little knows exactly when he wanted to learn how to play guitar. Thursday Little helped unload 30 new classical guitars being donated to Soldan high school. The gift comes from the St. Louis Classical Guitar Society and included a private concert.

"We're trying to support music education with the guitar and this will be classical guitar which is probably a whole new experience for a lot of these kids and the teacher as well." said the President of the Guitar Society Bill Ash.

Soldan as well as Langston middle school and Sherman elementary were gifted with the Alvarez guitars, cases, foot stands and more. That's great news for budding guitarist Kameron Williams.

"I like the chords, hearing the chords and the harmony." said Kameron Williams.

Music teacher Shari Telaar understands how important music is towards instilling confidence and social cooperation.

"And to give them a hobby and a focus and a passion that will carry with them, probably their whole life." said Music Teacher Shari Telaar.

Which for Varrin Little, is hopefully a career from a hobby.