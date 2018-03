× Apps To Stay Dry On This Rainy Weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Going out on the town this labor day weekend? Stay informed with our weather apps. They show you precipitation, lightning and storm alert information.

The heavy rain threat from Isaac will continue through early Sunday with 3″+ likely. Improved weather Monday for Labor Day with a mix of clouds and sun and warm temps in the upper 80s to near 90. See the rain come in from New 11’s interactive radar.

