Back to School Tech Gear

Posted 9:17 am, August 16, 2012
(KPLR) - Back in the day, back to school gear meant pencils, ruler, composition notebook, but today it's all about tech.  Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies shows off some of the cool gadgets your student might need.

Primary Items:
Best Deal -- Pantech Elements (8" Tablet) and Burst (Smartphone) Bundle

  • $199 for both
  • AT&T LTE connectivity/shared plan
  • Element is waterproof in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes

Great Smartphone only deal: HTC One X

  • $99.00
  • AT&T LTE network
  • Large display with Gorilla Glass
  • Great camera for stills and video
  • Best audio integration: better sound, etc.

Zaggfolio Keyboard

  • Retails
  • Turns you iPad into a notebook computer
  • Hard case

iHome Alarm Clock

  • $59.00
  • Android & iPhone