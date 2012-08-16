Back to School Tech Gear

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video (KPLR) - Back in the day, back to school gear meant pencils, ruler, composition notebook, but today it's all about tech. Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies shows off some of the cool gadgets your student might need. Primary Items:

Best Deal -- Pantech Elements (8" Tablet) and Burst (Smartphone) Bundle $199 for both

AT&T LTE connectivity/shared plan

Element is waterproof in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes Great Smartphone only deal: HTC One X $99.00

AT&T LTE network

Large display with Gorilla Glass

Great camera for stills and video

Best audio integration: better sound, etc. Zaggfolio Keyboard Retails

Turns you iPad into a notebook computer

Hard case iHome Alarm Clock $59.00

