WHO To Honor Concert Tickets From Canceled Concert 33 Years Ago

PROVIDENCE, RI. (CNN) - It's a concert more than 30 years in the making. People who kept tickets for a canceled 1979 'The Who' performance now have new tickets to hold onto.

33 years ago, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island canceled the concert after 11 people were killed in a stampeded before a Who show in Cincinnati. Now, The Who is honoring those old tickets, purchased for 14-dollars in 1979 and redeeming them with seats for an upcoming concert.

Definitely with the history, it's just a really fun story. I think. And I think it's great that the Dunkin Donuts center is doing this.

I never even thought this day would come. And it finally paid off!

It won't be another 32 years before fans get to see the band perform live. The new concert date is set for February 23rd, 2013