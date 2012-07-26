× How To Help The Victims Of The Colorado Massacre

(CNN) — Aurora, Colorado, is a city in mourning after a gunman opened fire in a crowded movie theater, killing 12 and injuring 58. Friends, family members and those simply wanting to offer support have gathered together in remembrance services throughout the community.

For anyone wanting to extend their sympathy and words of support to those affected by the massacre, there are several ways to help.

The Aurora Victim Relief Fund has been established by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and the Community First Foundation to meet the immediate and long-term needs of victims and their families.

“We are very grateful and encouraged by the support so far for the victims in Aurora,” Hickenlooper said in a news release. “The needs will be great, and we look forward to seeing the fund grow exponentially. This money will help those impacted by this tragedy begin to recover and rebuild their lives.”

Donations to the fund can be made online through GivingFirst.org.

At the request of the Aurora Police Department, the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) is also coordinating donations on behalf of all victims and their families. Any donations received will be distributed to those affected based on need.

Go online for more information and to make a donation. Donations by check should be made out to COVA and include “Aurora Tragedy” in the memo line. Mail checks to COVA at 90 Galapago St., Denver, CO, 80223.

The Bonfils Blood Center provided more than 300 units of blood to hospitals caring for those injured in the shootings, according to statement from the organization.

The center is accepting blood donations by appointment only. Call 303-363-2300 or log on to the Bonfils website to make an appointment. You can also make a financial contribution online.

Donations to other nonprofit organizations providing direct support, including mental health services, for those affected by the tragedies can be made through GivingFirst.org.

Friends and families members have also established various funds to meet the needs of individual victims and remember those who were killed.

Caleb Medley was among those injured. He is now fighting for his life in the same hospital where his wife just gave birth to their first child, Hugo, on Tuesday.

“We all know Caleb, we know he’s a fighter, we know he’s not going to stay out of that child’s life for any length of time if he can avoid it,” said Seth Medley, Caleb’s brother.

Friends have set up a fund for the family to help with medical bills and other needs.

Jessica Ghawi was an aspiring sports broadcaster who went by the name Jessica Redfield on-air. Her family has created the Redfield Scholarship Fund in her name to help others who dream of pursing careers in journalism.

Jonathan Blunk served five years in the U.S. Navy and leaves behind his wife, Chantel, and two children. Donations to help the family with funeral costs can made to the Jonathan Blunk Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Branch location.