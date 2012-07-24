Video Poker Up for Debate In Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR) - Video poker is legal in Illinois but several cities have banned the games. That could soon change in Collinsville. According to the Belleville News-Democrat, each city council member voted Monday to let a proposal go on the November Ballot as an advisory referendum.

That is not a 'binding' referendum meaning voters will have their say but machines will not exactly be installed the next day. An approval will not automatically allow the games in area businesses.

But council members reportedly say a vote either way will help them decide whether to move forward or just let the machines go. Legalized gambling has always been a hot button issue in the Metro area.

Video poker is no different. The state approved the use of machines in 2009, but individual cities like Swansea, East St. Lois and Madison have banned them.