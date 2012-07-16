The Jaco Report: July 15, 2012

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today on The Jaco Report. Will Missouri reject Obamacare? And if it does..what happens? Plus a top doctor with some powerful friends goes after health care reform.

The health care reform law upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court says each state must set up an insurance exchange. That's a place where individuals and small businesses could shop on-line or in-person to compare health insurance policies. The law also says states should expand their Medicaid programs to be ninety per-cent paid for by the feds to cover poor adults.

Missouri may refuse to do both. So what's that mean to you? We find out.

Also, a former president of the American Medical Association blasts health care reform. We talk to him and ask about the group bankrolling his efforts.