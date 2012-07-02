Two St. Louis Deaths May Be Heat- Related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The extreme heat is a possible reason two St. Louis City residents died this weekend. The victims lived in brick homes in St. Louis.

One was an 84-year-old woman and the other was 80-year-old Willie Hall. Hall did not like to use his air conditioner.

St. Louis City health director Pamela Walker warns that the heat will pose danger this week for two reasons.

One is that the humidity is expected to rise and the other is that heat can take a cumulative effect. Walker says drinking water continues to be the key.

"Humidity makes your body work harder, you sweat more," said Walker

One umpire in Forest Park needed medical attention on Sunday after getting sick from the heat.

"We will typically start seeing more severe illness," predicted Walker. "We have a high level of concern as this heat event continues."

Fans leaving Busch Stadium were dripping in sweat. Hundreds left the game early.

"This is probably the hottest game I've ever been to," said one fan.

Walker wants everyone to continue to check on their neighbors and hopes St. Louis will continue to heed the warnings.

"We had 300 deaths in the 1980's and we had 7 last year,' said Walker. "So we believe what we're doing is saving lives."

You can also follow the links http://www.unitedway.org/

http://heatupstlouis.org/CoolDown.html

