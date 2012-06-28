Baby Found In Shoe Box On Texas Church Steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALICE, TX. (CNN) - The sign in front of a Texas church declares it helps pregnant women and one took it to heart. She left her newborn baby there on Wednesday morning. The baby girl is now being cared for at a hospital in the city of Alice.

A doctor there named her Angel.

A woman attending mass found the baby outside the church inside a shoe box with a hole cut in it, presumably so she could breathe.

Her umbilical cord was still attached and doctors say she was probably born on Tuesday.

Investigators say they think Angel's mother left her there in the early morning hours.

A neighbor says he didn't see anything suspicious.

"I didn't see nothing. I didn't see nothing different, I didn't see nothing. I saw -- when I walked outside I see cops over there and I said what happened."

"If the mother wants to come forward she is not in trouble. We want to help her and our people in the community will be more than glad to help her in any way, in any form and to help the family members if that is the case."

Since Angel was left at a church, it falls under the state's Safe Haven law.

The baby will eventually be placed in foster care and put up for adoption.