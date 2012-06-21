St. Louis Rams Head to Joplin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTH CITY, MO (KPLR) - Thursday will be an early start for many members of the St. Louis Rams organization. They are heading to Joplin to help with rebuilding efforts.

Around 5 a.m., the Rams rookies as well as cheerleaders and other staff boarded buses bound for Joplin, Missouri. The effort is part of Governor Nixon's Habitat Challenge which was announced earlier this year.

Under the challenge, organizations like the Rams are teaming up with the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity to help build a total of 35 new homes in the area hit hard by last year's tornado.

About 100 total members of the Rams are going Thursday, including nearly 36 rookies. The players and staff members will help build three new homes Thursday. The Rams were in Joplin six weeks after the deadly F-5 tornado hit last year helping with clean up. They vowed to go back and are making good on their pledge.

The Rams will be on the ground in Joplin for about five hours before coming back Thursday evening. In addition to home, the Rams will also help out with landscaping and whatever else might be needed.