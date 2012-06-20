Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY (WPIX) - Roger Clemens is an idiot. His lawyer's an idiot. He was insane not to invoke his 5th amendment right to remain silent. It's a constitutional right. Not a privilege, not a loophole but a right. But as Carol King reminds us, it's too late, baby. You can't unring the bell. He's an egomaniac who thought he could get away with lying.

Look, rocket, it's like an actress claiming she never had plastic surgery. Just look at you! We all know you juiced. All you had to do was come clean like the other 6000 players whom we've already forgotten about. But not the rocket. Nooo. But here's what gets me. If lying before congress is against the law let's make examples of other witnesses who've lied repeatedly before that august institution.

In 2010 a spokesman for republican congressman Darryl Issa's oversight and government reform committee said "whether it's a member of the cabinet, a CEO or a professional athlete, if there is evidence that someone has intentionally misled a congressional investigative committee, they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. There is no mechanism to justify lying to congress.'

Hear, hear! So, here's what I propose. Let's review the testimony of the so-called seven dwarves, the seven tobacco CEO's who testified or, better yet, testi-lied before the waxman hearings in 1994. Before congress. Under oath. They were asked if nicotine is addictive. Again, under oath, just like the rocket. Keep in mind that six years earlier in 1988 the U.S. Surgeon General's report said that 'cigarettes are highly efficient nicotine delivery devices and are as addictive as drugs such as heroin or cocaine.' And remember that we're worried about Roger Clemens?!

Every year cigarettes kill over 430,000 people. Let me ask you a question. How many people did Roger Clemens kill? Listen to this lying septet and their sworn testimony and comment.