Women Arrested For Exposing Breasts on Golf Course

Posted 9:44 am, June 12, 2012, by , Updated at 09:43AM, June 12, 2012
ALTON, IL (KPLR) – Two women were arrested for allegedly exposing their breasts on a Madison County golf course.  It happened around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon, police responded to a citizen’s complaint of women exposing their breasts on the Woodlands Golf Course.

When police arrived they saw  Alicia Binford, 43, and  Shelly Lewis, 45, “lewdly exposing their breast on the property.” Both women are from O’Fallon, Missouri.

Binford and Lewis were charged with public indecency.