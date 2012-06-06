Mendte: Space Shuttle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY. (KPLR) - And you thought the space shuttle program was dead. Nah, it is very much alive, it's just different. And I'm not talking about the new private missions like the Space X Falcon 9 that took off last month

I'm talking about a real honest to goodness United States Government Space Shuttle program, not NASA, the U.S. Air Force; in fact they have a shuttle in the air right now.

You didn't watch it on CNN, that's because the media was not invited, the mission is a secret.

This shuttle is unmanned and called the Boeing X37-B, see it's so secret they didn't even bother to give the shuttle a cool marketing name, it's smaller than the old shuttles, it's a mini shuttle.

The project is being called experimental, it is solar powered and has been orbiting the earth for a year at a speed of 17 thousand miles per hour.

Why, well that's a secret?

What is it carrying ?

Well that's a secret too?

All we know is that when it was loaded up last summer, personnel were wearing bio hazard suits leading some to believe that there was radioactive material on board.

No one knows what the mission of the X37-B is that`s a secret; but its orbit takes it over Syria, Iran, Pakistan and North Korea.

And how about this little fact, this is the second mission on the X37-B a couple of years ago it was up for seven months, what happened then, that`s a secret.

Anytime there are this many secrets, it is usually for National Security reasons, which usually means weapons and or surveillance.

And that is where the space shuttle program has brought us and maybe that was the purpose all along, oh and by the way; the money for the experimental X37-B is supposed to end in 2017. How much do you to bet they come up with the money, where and why, it`ll be a secret.