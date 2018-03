Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Suspects in a stolen SUV lost control and slammed into a home in South St. Louis overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Walsh and Adkins Avenue. Authorities say chunks of debris fell on a neighbor's car parked in a driveway next door to the home. The damaged home belonged to a St. Louis police department employee and is up for sale. No one currently lives in the home.