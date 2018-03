× Fire Destroys Pacific Home

PACIFIC, MO (KPLR) – Firefighters in Pacific, Missouri had to truck water in to try and put out an overnight house fire in a rural area. The fire broke out at the home on Deer Run Trail inside the Lake Cattails subdivision.

Around 12:30 a.m. crews got the call for a house that was nearly engulfed in flames.

People who lived there escaped unharmed, but the house was a total loss.