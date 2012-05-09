Gas Prices Continue To Drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-- When it comes to gas prices, the news keeps getting better and better. For the fifth week in a row, gas prices are falling.

The average price for regular unleaded in St. Louis is about $3.50 a gallon, down from virtually $4.00 a gallon just a few short weeks ago.

"Good news for a change isn`t it?" said Mike Right from AAA. "We are about .40 below where we were at this same time last year. And earlier this year it was the reverse, we were almost .40 higher," Right said.

There is no single reason why gas prices are dropping, but reduced tensions about Iran is a big one. But it doesn`t take much to upset the price decline.

"A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, and we will be going into hurricane season next month. And we have had history of disruptions in the distribution system and pipeline ruptures and things like that. And the Middle East is always a question mark," Right said.

Drivers are pleased with the drop, but wish they`d drop a lot lower.

"I think it is great," said contractor Brandon Hassell. "I can fill up for about $50 and that is a lot cheaper than it was previously. It was like $60 to $70 and my job general contacting, it really helps my pocket quite a bit."

But it seems like no matter what prices are doing, they go up right before the Memorial Day weekend. Apparently, however, it`s an illusion.

"We`ve looked at this over a number of years and the price goes up as often as it goes down right before Memorial Day. So I think the fact that it is a holiday weekend doesn`t necessarily impact the price of gas that you will be paying," Right said.

And that is very good news for places like Branson, where 90% of its visitors come by car. The chamber of commerce reports about half the city`s tourists have a household income under $50,000 so a fifty cent drop in gas prices means a lot to them.

And really it means something to everyone since the price of gas figures in to the price of almost everything we buy.