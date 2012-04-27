Boy Kidnapped From Children’s Hospital Back Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-- The 5-year-old boy who was kidnapped from St. Louis Children's Hospital Tuesday is back home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Porter Stone was back in his mother's arms Wednesday night.

He was reunited with his family at a Ronald McDonald house in Chicago. The family left Thursday morning to fly to the Kansas City area and then onto St. Joseph where the mother resides.

The boy was found unharmed Wednesday at a hotel in Alsip, Illinois, near Chicago. His father, grandmother, and aunt face charges in the kidnapping. They will also face extradition back to Missouri.

Police say the three took Porter Stone from St. Louis Children's Hospital on Tuesday, soon after he was discharged following evaluation for a heart transplant. Doctors worried because Porter requires medicine and had only enough for a day or two.

Porter's father Jeffrey Stone, his aunt Heather Minton and his grandmother Rhonda Matthews appeared before a Cook County judge Thursday who ordered all three held without bond until Missouri authorities take them into custody.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office has charged the suspects with kidnapping, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child.

