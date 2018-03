× St. Charles County Republicans Get “Do Over” Caucus

(ST. CHARLES, MO) – The Missouri Caucuses close Tuesday night. St. Charles County Republicans get a ‘do over’ after last month’s gatherings resulted in arrests. The March 17th caucus in St. Peters descended into chaos amid a rules dispute and claims of favoritism.

In the end, police arrested two people. No delegates were selected. The reconvened caucus is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the St. Charles Convention Center.

