× Thieves Across The U.S. Stealing Tide Detergent

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KPLR11)-Police across the country are noticing a lot of “tide” disappearing from shelves. Apparently, there’s a lucrative black market for “tide”, with the retail price rising to as much as $20 a bottle. Thieves are stealing it, and then selling tide for $5 to $10 dollars a bottle. Police say thieves target tide because it’s so popular and its popping orange logo makes it instantly recognizable.